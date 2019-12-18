Legendary entertainer Kenny Lynch passes away aged 81

ENTERTAINER Kenny Lynch has died aged 81.

The actor and singer, who lived in Nettlebed, passed away in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

The news was shared by his two children, Amy and Bobby, who shared several photographs of him on Twitter.

In a statement they said: "Saddened to share this news with you all. Sadly our dad passed away in the early hours this morning. He will be remembered and missed by many.

"We would like to say a massive thank you to the NHS and the people at Sue Ryder for all their support. Bye Dad, we will love you always!”

Kenny, who was born in Stepney, East London, in 1938, was one of 13 children and went on to become a much-loved entertainer, actor, singer and songwriter after building his career performing in variety shows in the Sixties.

At the time, he was one of few black singers in British pop music. He had several hits in the UK in the early Sixties, including You Can Never Stop Me Loving You and Up On The Roof.

As well as writing for himself, Lynch penned songs for Linda Thorson, Small Faces and Cilla Black. He also worked with The Beatles on the song Misery.

Lynch has appeared on various television programmes, including Celebrity Squares, Mooncat & Co., Room at the Bottom, Bullseye and Curry and Chips.

He has also appeared on Z-Cars, The Sweeney, Till Death Us Do Part and Treasure Hunt.

In 1971 he was awarded an OBE for his entertainment career.

In 2018 Lynch had a concert tour with Jimmy Tarbuck and Anita Harris and appeared in ITV's Last Laugh in Vegas.