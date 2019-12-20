Flood alerts issued

FLOOD alerts have been issued in the Henley area today (Friday).

The Environment Agency has said river levels remain high following recent heavy rainfall.

Flooding of low-lying roads and farmland is expected as well as further showers overnight.

The River Thames has burst its banks near the Flowing Spring pub in Playhatch, causing much of the car park to flood and Spring Lane to close.

Landlord Nick Wilson said the pub was still open for business.

He said: “It is what it is but it’s business as normal. Customers still come here and have to use their imagination when parking.

“We have got a big do tomorrow night with about 60 or 70 people. They are all going to come along.

“It’s annoying to have the flooding but it doesn’t curtail business that much. We are used to it, having been here nine years. This is the third Christmas where we have been under water.

“It’s because we’re next to a natural flood plain. When the Thames spills over it covers the meadows along here. We can’t put barriers up, raise the car park or anything like that.

“Occasionally it happens. There’s very little we can do about it but we’re not too wet. I think some people, particularly coming from Shiplake, probably see the expanse of water and think we can’t possibly be open when we are.”