Saturday, 21 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Vandals damage orchard trees

Vandals damage orchard trees

VANDALS have damaged orchard trees planted at a Henley beauty spot.

The Friends of Freeman’s Meadow are offering a reward for eyewitness information leading to a successful prosecution after the land, off Fair Mile, was targeted in the week.

Some of the trees have been snapped at the base and stake poles moved.

The friends believe a group of teenagers seen walking up from the town centre in the early hours of Wednesday may be responsible.

It has urged everyone who visits and borders the meadow to be extra vigilant and report any anti-social behaviour or groups of youths behaving badly to Thames Valley Police.

It says condom wrappers and dog mess have also been found on the meadow.

Anyone with information should call the force on 101.

 

 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33