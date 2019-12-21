Vandals damage orchard trees

VANDALS have damaged orchard trees planted at a Henley beauty spot.

The Friends of Freeman’s Meadow are offering a reward for eyewitness information leading to a successful prosecution after the land, off Fair Mile, was targeted in the week.

Some of the trees have been snapped at the base and stake poles moved.

The friends believe a group of teenagers seen walking up from the town centre in the early hours of Wednesday may be responsible.

It has urged everyone who visits and borders the meadow to be extra vigilant and report any anti-social behaviour or groups of youths behaving badly to Thames Valley Police.

It says condom wrappers and dog mess have also been found on the meadow.

Anyone with information should call the force on 101.