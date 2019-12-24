Villagers on flood alert after rivers burst their banks

FLOODING affected parts of Henley and the surrounding area following days of heavy rain and with more forecast.

The Environment Agency issued a red warning in Shiplake. It said levels of the River Thames were high and flooding of properties was possible, especially in the Bolney Road and Basmore Lane areas.

There was also a red alert in Wargrave where the River Loddon burst its banks. Land near Loddon Drive was flooded and the agency said it was possible low-lying homes could be affected.

River levels were expected to stabilise but they remain high.

The agency said: “We are closely monitoring the situation. Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings, avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and move family, pets and cars to safety.”

Gavin Dunbar, who has lived in Loddon Drive for 35 years, said both his front and back garden were underwater.

He said: “It doesn’t come into the house as it is built up a metre from above ground level. I think the flood has probably peaked.

“It’s not going to be anything like it was in 2014. It would have to come up about another three quarters of a metre but we’re hoping it’s not a repeat of that. The longest period we have had without a flood is, funnily enough, since 2014.

“Those of us who have lived here a while have got a reasonable idea of how to cope. We have to leave our cars at the station and then walk in chest waders. We have some newcomers who have bought houses down here since 2014 and this is their first flood.”

Fred Maroudas, chairman of Shiplake Parish Council, said: “River levels are higher than normal but they are what we expect every three or four years. They are still some distance off the floods of 2014 and 2003. Some of the gardens along Mill Lane and Bolney Road are flooded. The houses are built to withstand far worse floods than this.

“As always, we urge people to look after their safety, look after their neighbours and to take care.”

In Henley, Remenham and Medmenham, parts of the Thames have burst its banks but there was no danger to properties.

The towpath on the Berkshire bank of the river, outside Leander Club, was submerged with water creeping on to the adjacent meadow.

The towpath running past boat hire firm Hobbs of Henley, off Thames Side, was underwater but the Bistro at the Boathouse restaurant next door was open as usual.

In Mill and Marsh Meadows floodwater was over the towpath in places and had covered areas of the land.

Spring Lane near Playhatch was closed due to flooding and the car park and garden of the Flowing Spring pub were completely underwater.

The pub was using the top of the lane, where there was no water, as a temporary car park and encouraged customers to walk there but to be careful of traffic on the busy A4155 Henley road.

Nick Willson, who runs the pub with his wife Hazel Lucas, said: “We don’t have a car park. It is completely covered right up to the top. I think the level is going to get to the same as it was in 2014, which is right up to the building. You can’t step outside without wellies.

“We’re used to it — it’s the third time we have had a serious flood here in nine years.

“We do take it in our stride. Most of our loyal customers know what it’s like and they can still enjoy the pub. It is business as usual. It just doesn’t look particularly inviting if you don’t know the place. People take one look at it and think, ‘oh, it can’t possibly be open’ so we lose passing trade.”