Police hunt for man who exposed himself on train

POLICE are hunting this man after he allegedly exposed and touched himself inappropriately in front of a woman on a train.

Officers from the British Transport Police say the man boarded a train at Twyford, heading towards Henley, on December 13.

He sat facing a woman and the incident happened shortly after midnight.

Officers say they are investigating an incident of “outraging public decency” and have appealed for the public’s help in identifying the man.

If you recognise him or have any information, contact the police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 405 of December 13.