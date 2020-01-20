Police release images in search for missing man

POLICE have released images of a missing man’s last known movements in Sonning.

Alexander Stern, 36, who is from the Kensington area of London, was last seen in the Bull Inn pub at about 7.30pm on January 11.

When he was last seen he was wearing dark clothing and was carrying a rucksack, he was also wheeling a suitcase.

It is possible that he is no longer in possession of the rucksack, say police.

Officers have released pictures of Mr Stern wheeling the suitcase and heading past Coppa Club towards Sonning Bridge on the B478, and another of him that evening inside the pub.

A search for Mr Stern is ongoing with assistance from Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue Team.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Ben Henley, said: “We now have some further images to help in the search for Alexander.

“The police and his family and friends are very concerned for his welfare.

“If you saw Alexander or think you may have seen him, please contact Thames Valley Police.

“We hope these images may remind you of what Alexander was wearing and carrying that day and hope this could help trace him.

“If anyone in the area could check any CCTV or dash-cam footage they have and let us know of anything you find which could be related to Alexander, please share this with us.”

If you information about Mr Stern’s whereabouts contact the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online, quoting the reference 43200016370.