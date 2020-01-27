Have your say on Henley bridge lights

A PUBLIC meeting to discuss fixing permanent lights to Henley Bridge will take place at the town hall at 6.30pm on Wednesday (January 29).

Artist Clive Hemsley, who lives in Hart Street, Henley, will be seeking the public's views on his proposal for strings of white LED lighting on both sides of the Grade I listed structure.

He attached two sets without permission in early 2018 and they were taken down in October last year by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, which owns the bridge.

Now he wants to put them back with the county council's consent and that of both South Oxfordshire District Council and Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authorities for each side of the Thames.

He sought planning permission last year but was turned down by Wokingham, which said his application wasn't detailed enough and didn't show how it would conserve or enhance the bridge's architectural value.

It was also concerned by his proposal to drill into the mortar but now he plans to use an adhesive which he says won't cause any damage.

When Mr Hemsley was ordered to tear the first set of lights down, more than 2,000 people signed a petition saying they should be allowed to remain.

Wednesday's meeting will be chaired by Henley Mayor Ken Arlett and it's hoped that representatives of all the authorities involved will attend.