Now ticking shape... ‘the headquarters of British watchmaking’

A LUXURY watchmaker’s new headquarters in Henley is set to be completed this summer, writes David White.

Bremont, which is currently based at Sawmills, off Marlow Road, is building a new 34,000 sq ft complex at a disused piggery at Sheephouse Farm, off Reading Road.

Nick English, who founded Bremont with his brother Giles in 2002, said: “We’re bursting at the seams where we are. What we’re trying to do is bring a number of our buildings, facilities and workshops together.

“The building should be completed at the end of July or beginning of August, which will be very exciting because it has been quite a few years in the making with the design, planning and building. It will be lovely to have everything under one roof.”

The building, who will have 107 parking spaces, was designed by Henley architects Spratley Studios.

Mr English said: “We’re trying to be as progressive as we possibly can. It has got incredible insulation and it will have a living roof and electric vehicle charging points.”

He said the new facility would mean visitors could come and see the watchmaking process from start to finish, which would help Bremont compete with the Swiss watchmaking industry.

Mr English said: “There is a history of British watchmaking and we see the new facility as the home of that moving forward.

“It will still depend on Switzerland for some parts but there’s a lot we can do ourselves. It’s a 20- or 30-year plan and this facility is the first step.

“We’re immensely excited. If Giles and I can look back in 20 years and look at this new building and say ‘that played an important part in reinvigorating watchmaking in this country’ we’ll be immensely happy.”

Henley Town Council supported Bremont’s plans, saying the design was of a high quality and the company’s move would create jobs. But Harpsden and Shiplake parish councils objected, saying the development would erode the green boundary between the town and their villages while increasing traffic on Reading Road, which already suffers from congestion at peak times.

They also said the site was not earmarked for development in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan whereas the former Wyevale garden centre, about three-quarters of a mile further south, was earmarked for commercial redevelopment.

Bremont has been based at its current building since 2013. Both sites are part of the Culden Faw Estate, which is owned by multi-millionaire Swiss financier Urs Schwarzenbach.