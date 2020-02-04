GWR launches service to help disabled passengers

A SCHEME encouraging more disabled passengers to use trains in and around Goring has been launched following pressure from the village’s mobility issues group.

Great Western Railway, which operates services on the main line, has appointed a team of 10 roving staff who will offer assistance free of charge at dozens of stations between London Paddington and Oxford.

These will also include Henley, Wargrave and Shiplake stations on the Henley branch line and Pangbourne station, which serves Whitchurch.

The staff will travel across the area offering as much help as needed to any disabled person who books a trip using the national freephone assisted travel line. This could include escorting them for all or part of their journey.

The service is available to those with “hidden” disabilities such as epilepsy or autism as well as physical ones.

Help was previously only available from staff at individual stations, meaning unmanned ones were hard for disabled people to use.

The service, which is the first of its kind in Britain, was launched with a party at Goring station.

John Boler, chairman of the mobility group, and GWR business director Joe Graham cut a commemorative cake depicting a wheelchair user being helped to board a carriage using a ramp.

About 40 villagers attended the event, where they met GWR staff and heard Mr Graham explain how the service works.

Maureen Whitcher, who lives in Goring and walks using a frame, then became the service’s first user as she was helped to board a train bound for Reading.

GWR came up with the idea after the mobility group produced a leaflet in 2018 called Accessible by Train, which outlined ways in which disabled passengers could use Goring’s shops, services and surrounding countryside.

As part of the project, villager Frank Tomlinson travelled home from London by train but had to be taken off by GWR staff at Reading as no one was available to help him at Goring station. The company then paid for a taxi to take him the rest of the way.

The group complained to the company and the rail regulator and soon afterwards the regulator published a report saying all train operators should provide roving assistance when stations are short staffed.

Members of GWR’s roving team, who have been specially trained in railway safety, are available between 7am and 10pm daily.

Anyone needing their services should book 24 hours in advance, although passengers who request assistance on the day will still get help once a member of staff becomes available.

Mr Boler said: “We’re pleased that this has been introduced, although the real test of its success will be whether or not it increases the number of people with mobility problems who have the confidence to use the train.

“There’s often a fear that they won’t be able to manage things like boarding, disembarking or changing at stations but hopefully this will give them more confidence and make it an option where previously it wasn’t.

“We want to see this succeed as it will be a just reward for GWR in being the first to address an issue that’s being felt nationwide.”

Neil Craig, GWR’s mobility and inclusion manager, said: “Last year more than 160,000 people used our assisted travel service but we’re always looking at how we can improve the service we offer and reduce barriers for those with disabilities.

“We hope this new service will allow even more people to take advantage of our train services and will be monitoring its success.”

This is the latest in a series of achievements for the mobility group, which successfully campaigned for three passenger lifts to be added to the new Goring station footbridge when it was built in 2016.

Network Rail, which carried out the work as part of the electrification of the Great Western mail line, said it didn’t have the budget but the group organised a petition which Henley MP John Howell presented to Parliament, forcing the company to think again.

The group also part-funded the widening of the pavement approaching the station in Wallingford Road, which once was barely wide enough for a wheelchair user to safely pass a pedestrian, and it is currently awaiting a decision on a £10,000 grant from GWR for automatic doors at the station booking office.

Other recent improvements include the installation of a disabled toilet and a booking counter at a lower height for wheelchair users.