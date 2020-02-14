Police appeal following four robberies

POLICE are investigating four robberies in Henley.

Three men and a boy were attacked during the incidents, which happened on Friday, February 7 and Wednesday this week.

The first took place between 5.30pm and 5.45pm in Greys Road on Friday.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment and nothing was taken from him.

The second incident took place in Western Road on the same evening, but later, at around 6pm.

An 18-year-old man was punched in the face, and a pair of headphones were taken from him. He did not require hospital treatment.

At around 5.55pm on Wednesday a 50-year-old man, was assaulted in Greys Road.

He sustained facial injuries and received medical treatment in hospital but has since been released. Nothing was taken during the attack.

The fourth robbery took place the same evening at 6.05pm in Vicarage Road. A 15-year-old boy was assaulted and a watch was taken from him. He did not require hospital treatment.

Police said no weapons were used in any of the incidents and it is believed the offenders were travelling on foot.

A 15-year-old boy from Henley and a 17-year-old boy from Wallingford have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Both have been bailed until March 11.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Craig Smithies, of Abingdon police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to these incidents, which are being linked.

“All four were very frightening experiences for the victims, and I am now appealing to the public for any information or witnesses to these incidents to come forward and speak to police.

“I would appeal to residents in Henley, who live near or were in the areas of Greys Road, Western Road and Vicarage Road in the time that these incidents took place. If you saw anything please call Thames Valley Police.

“Two arrests have been made in connection with these incidents, but we would still like to appeal for information to all of the incidents.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43200044277."

