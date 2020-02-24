Man ordered to pay £2,000 for dumping building waste

A MAN has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 for fly-tipping building waste in Sonning Common.

Scott Allaway, 34, of Green Road, Reading, appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on February 17 and pleaded guilty to charges relating to fly-tipping and not having a waste carrier licence.

The magistrates imposed a community order of 12 months with 120 hours of unpaid work for the fly-tip and a fine of £800 for not having a licence.

They also awarded South Oxfordshire District Council, who brought the prosecution, its costs of £1,112.20 and a victim surcharge of £90.

Allaway had been working on a property in Goring Heath on August 2 last year and arranged with the owner that for an extra fee of £40 he would dispose of the building waste such as wood, plaster and several black bags, despite him not having a waste carrier licence.

He reassured the owner that it would be disposed of responsibly and then unloaded it on land between Peppard Road and Kiln Road next to the Bird in Hand pub in Sonning Common.

The fly-tip was witnessed by a passer-by who got in touch with the district council.

The owner of the property in Goring Heath was also informed about the fly-tip and instructed Allaway to clear the rubbish away, which he did.

On August 12 the property owner contacted the council, which was investigating the fly-tipping incident.

Councillor David Rouane, the district council’s cabinet member for housing and environment, said: “We take the issue of fly-tipping extremely seriously and will prosecute those found responsible for it. We also urge residents to ensure that if someone is disposing of waste for them, they must have a waste carrier licence.”