Three men fined for poaching

THREE men have been convicted and fined after they pleaded guilty to offences relating to illegal hunting in Lower Assendon.

Matthew Beach,37, of Hithermoor Road, Staines, Edwin Smith, 23, of The Paddock, Egham, and Micky Smith, 35, of Sutton Lane, Slough, all admitted to one count of entering land as a trespasser at night with poaching equipment and one count of trespass on land at night and taking/destroying rabbit or rabbits.

Beach and Edwin Smith were both fined £150, ordered to pay £320 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday last week.

Micky Smith was fined £150, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge at the same hearing.

It was in connection with an incident at about 2.21am on Monday, December 23 when a report was made of men who appeared to be hare-coursing.

The National Police Air Service located a vehicle, which was subsequently stopped by officers. Beach, Edwin Smith and Micky Smith were arrested.

Dead animals, including hares and deer, were located and three lurcher-type dogs were seized.

The three men were all charged on the same day.

Investigating officer PC Eleanor Simpson, based at Abingdon police station, said: “These offences cause a lot of distress, and I would like to thank the rural community for their vigilance and support of the investigation.

“Response officers on the night acted quickly and conducted a thorough investigation leading to these guilty pleas.

“This type of robust response from the community and Thames Valley Police is important to divert offenders from conducting this illegal behaviour.”