Henley business suffers £55,000 damage in blaze

THE manager of a business in Henley believes it was targeted following incidents of arson and theft.

Adam Gutteridge rushed to work at the Henley Joinery, off Newtown Road, on Monday morning after his staff alerted him to damage caused by a blaze.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened at about 11.30pm on Sunday night, and two fire engines were at the scene from 6.30am and remained until 8am.

Police said no arrests were made and when Mr Gutteridge, 31, arrived he discovered the fire had damaged storage, a metal container and machinery to the rear of the company’s two units.

This included a £15,000 briquette machine, installed a couple of weeks ago, that turns sawdust into pellets, which are then burnt in a furnace to heat the units.

The total cost of repairing the damage is estimated to be about £55,000 but the business is covered by insurance.

The storage, which comprised a scaffold grill wrapped in tarpaulin with a wooden roof, was gutted and its contents also destroyed, including sawdust and timber window frames.

The metal container was damaged by smoke which swept through the vents and the wood inside turned black.

The interior lighting was also affected and no longer works.

