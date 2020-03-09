Brakspear wins national award

PUB operator Brakspear has received a national award for the quality of its accommodation.

The brewer, which is based in Henley, was named Best Accommodation Operator in the country after scooping the title at the Publican Awards 2020.

Four companies had been shortlisted for the title but Brakspear beat the competition from PubLove, The Inn Collection Group and Stay Original Company.

The trophy was presented by comedian Rob Beckett at an awards ceremony in London.

The awards, run by leading pub magazineThe Morning Advertiser, are open to pubs across the UK.

Brakspear won its award after judging by industry experts, who looked at all aspects of the accommodation in the company's nine managed pubs with rooms, including The Crown in Playhatch.

The judges examined the comfort and design in the bedrooms alongside the customer service and breakfasts.

All Brakspear's pub rooms are decorated and furnished with features such as roll-top baths and rainfall showers, beds with Egyptian cotton linens and Nespresso coffee machines.

Nicholas Robinson, judge and managing editor of The Morning Advertiser, said: "Brakspear really stood out in this category with its attention to detail in every aspect of the business.

“From stunning rooms with oodles of character and style to great tasting food throughout the day and a wide variety of drink options, there's something for everyone.

"This is the 29th year of the Publican Awards and the competition is always intense, which is great to see. The standards within the companies that make up the shortlist are outstanding and it was a real pleasure to be part of the judging process."

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: "We are thrilled to have won a Publican Award, which are widely regarded as the toughest in the pub industry.

“It's great to know that our bedrooms, food and drink have been judged robustly and found to be the best in the country, and I'm grateful to the wonderful managers and staff teams in all our pubs with rooms, whose high standards and outstanding customer service have won this accolade."

The company operates 114 leased and tenanted pubs and 15 directly managed pubs, nine of them with accommodation.