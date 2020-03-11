Meetings designed to turn house dreams into reality

MORE than 350 people attended the eighth annual Henley Design Day on Saturday.

The free event, which is organised by the Royal Institute of British Architects, is designed to link residents who want to carry out renovation projects at home with specialists.

A total of 21 stalls were set up in the Elizabeth II hall at Henley town hall with architects, interior designers, kitchen specialists and landscapers.

Organiser and town councillor Sarah Miller, said: “The Design Day gets better and better. I love seeing how it has snowballed.

“This year we had mainly local architects and those who, although they are not based in Henley, have worked or are currently working on projects in Henley. Given the current climate, we had a really good day. More than 350 visitors attended, many with plans, photographs and ideas about new projects.

“Feedback from the exhibitors was very good. They were happy and many had secured meetings, which is what the day is all about. Securing an architect is not easy — there is no shop frontage to stare into. It’s about sharing your ideas and forming a relationship.

“This is why we hold the Design Day — to enable anybody to shop around and hopefully find the architect who will work with them and turn their dream into a reality.”

