Surgery switches to telephone appointments in response to coronavirus

A DOCTORS’ surgery in Henley will conduct all appointments by telephone from tomorrow (Friday).

The Hart Surgey, off York Road, announced the steps, which will come into effect at 8am, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement it said: “In light of the emerging Covid-19 pandemic, we are changing the way we provide medical care to minimise the risk to our patients and staff.

“We will be running a full telephone triage service. This means that If you have a pre-booked GP appointment, we politely request that you do not attend the surgery.

“Instead, the GP will contact you by telephone on the day of your appointment to discuss your problem. Following this, if it is deemed necessary to see you face to face, an appointment for this will be offered.

“Due to the need for ongoing nursing procedures for many of our patients, we are not cancelling nurse appointments at this point in time. However, if you feel your appointment is not essential and/or would prefer not to attend, we would be grateful if you could call or email the surgery to cancel.

“Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time, and we will endeavour to keep you updated with any further changes.”

The Bell Surgery njext door has already converted all face-to-face appointments to telephone appointments. It has sent text messages and emails to patients to advise them of this.

The surgery still needs to provide face-to-face appointments for some patients but says it will be better protecting the population if it limits the numbers coming in.

It has set up a separate entrance to reduce the amount of contact patients have to have with others attending.

It has also asked patients to respect those who need to use the surgery car park as a priority, such as the elderly, frail or acutely unwell. There are limited spaces in the car park, which it shares with the Hart Surgery next door.