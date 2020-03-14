BREAKING: Gillotts to close on Monday for cleaning following suspected coronavirus case

GILLOTTS School in Henley will be closed on Monday for cleaning following a suspected case of coronavirus.

In an email to parents on Friday evening, which has been seen by the Henley Standard, headteacher Catharine Darnton said the school had been informed of a suspected case in the “school community”.

Ms Darnton said in email today (Saturday) that Gillotts had taken advice from the Department of Education.

She said: “Current NHS advice is that testing for coronavirus is not necessary for people that are self-isolating.

“Guidance is that there is no need to close the school if these is a suspected case. However there is advice to clean schools where there is a suspected case.

“Gillotts will therefore be closed on Monday to enable us to undertake this cleaning.

“In line with government advice, we will be open as normal on Tuesday.”

The school said that it was monitoring advice regularly for any changes.

Last month Ms Darnton told parents there was no reason to be worried about coronavirus.

Forty pupils from the school spent half term on a skiing trip in northern Italy. An outbreak has now claimed more than 1,200 lives in the country.

In a letter to all parents at the time Ms Darnton said: “There have been concerns raised about students returning from the school skiing trip to northern Italy over half-term.

“To reassure you, the trip was based in Champoluc, some 175km north west of Milan, close to the borders with France and Switzerland. Milan is west of the small towns that have seen a significant number of cases.

“The party travelled by coach and, after leaving the mountain resort, travelled north (further away from Milan) to cross the border into France.

“The coach on which the students travelled was in resort for the entire duration of the trip.”

Ms Darnton said the school took the safety of its students and staff “very seriously”.

In the UK 21 people have now died after testing positive for coronavirus and the total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,140.

