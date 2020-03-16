Police release e-fit image following burglary

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Nuffield.

The incident happened at about 7.45pm on Friday, March 6 at an agricultural building near Timbers Lane.

Offenders forced their way in to the office building and stole two servers and an Apple computer.

They left the scene in a dark vehicle, possibly a Ford Fiesta.

One of the offenders is described as a white man, aged in his mid to late twenties, with short dark hair, a dark beard and average build.

The other offender was wearing a balaclava.

Pc Alasdair Uren said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident or anyone who saw a man matching the e-fit and description in the area at the time to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 43200077507.