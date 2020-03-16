Museum to close ‘until further notice’ in response to coronavirus

HENLEY’S River & Rowing Museum will close to visitors this evening (Monday) until further notice in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The museum, in Mill Meadows, said the move, which comes into effect from 5pm, was a “precautionary measure”.

It said it was not aware of any imminent health risk to staff, volunteers or visitors.

Museum director Dr Sarah Posey said: “Our number one priority is the safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors at this very difficult time.

“We anticipate that the forced closure of our museum is inevitable before too long. A planned closure now therefore allows us to manage this process more carefully.

“We hope that in time and respecting Public Health England advice, we will be able to re-open again soon.”

Meanwhile, the museum will remain operational as normal and its work will continue behind the scenes – on site and remotely.

It says it will continue to monitor the situation daily.

Its curatorial department is busy working on the next programme of temporary exhibitions and the rolling programme of maintenance work continues.