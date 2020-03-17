Coronavirus latest: Gillotts School reopens after cleaning

GILLOTTS School in Henley has reopened to students today (Tuesday).

It was closed yesterday for cleaning after it was informed of a suspected case of coronavirus in the “school community”.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton contacted parents on Saturday to warn them of the one-day closure after taking advice from the Department of Education.

The country’s death toll from the pandemic currently stands at 55 and more than 1,500 people have tested positive for the virus but the actual number of cases it estimated to be between 35,000 and 50,000.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now advised that everyone in the UK should avoid “non-essential” travel and contact with others to curb coronavirus.

He said people should work from home where possible as part of a range of stringent new measures, which includes avoiding gatherings and crowded places.

Pregnant women, people over the age of 70 and those with certain health conditions should consider the advice “particularly important”, he said.

People in at-risk groups will be asked within days to stay home for 12 weeks.

Last night, the Kenton Theatre in Henley cancelled all of its shows until the end of April but the Mill at Sonning is open as usual, although “measures” are in place to keep staff and customers safe.

The River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows closed from today until further notice as a “precautionary measure” although it said it was unaware of any imminent health risk to staff, volunteers or visitors.

Dozens of events in and around Henley that were set to take place over the next few weeks have also been postponed or cancelled altogether.

But Henley Royal Regatta, the Henley Festival and Rewind, three of Henley’s major summer events, are still expected to take place.

Restaurants, pubs and bars in the town remain open with many opting for cashless payments. Several have contacted customers informing them of what they are doing to keep their customers and staff safe.