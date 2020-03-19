Churches organise day of prayer amid covid-19 crisis

A CORONAVIRUS day of prayer was held at Holy Trinity Church in Henley on Saturday.

More than 30 people attended the event, which was a joint initiative by all the town’s churches.

Visitors were asked to use hand sanitiser when they arrived. They could put post-it notes of their prayers on a board at the front of the church. The event was organised by Rev Sam Brewster, minister of Trinity at Four Henley, who came up with the idea when he passed the Henley Manor Care Home in Mill Lane while on an early morning run.

He said: “I thought ‘we’re feeling anxious but if you’re living or working there you’re probably in the most vulnerable possible category’. I thought ‘there are a number of these kinds of places in Henley and many people in that category’. It’s good for churches to do something together and we want to respond positively on this.”

Suggested topics for worshippers to cover in their prayers included the sick, protection against loneliness for the isolated and protection against contracting the virus for the vulnerable and the elderly. One note read: “Pray for parents of school age children anxious about news of possible case at Gillotts.”

The school shut on Monday for a clean following a suspected case of covid-19 in the “school community”.

Another note read: “Please pray for public transport in and out of Henley and for all those who use it and work on it and depend on it.”