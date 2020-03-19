Supermarket shelves cleared by shoppers panic buying

SUPERMARKET shelves in Henley were cleared by shoppers panic buying, writes Axel Fithen.

The most popular items were soap, hand wash, tissues, cleaning products, rice, pasta and long-life milk and pain medication.

Sainsbury’s, which has a branch in Bell Street, is limiting purchases of certain items to prevent shortages and says it is constantly receiving new deliveries.

Tesco, which has a branch off Reading Road, has implemented similar restrictions which also apply to some varieties of tinned vegetables. It says branch managers may place additional limits at their discretion if needed.

At times, there were large queues of traffic approaching the store and several people have complained about shoppers buying more items than necessary.

The administrators of the Henley Recommendations page has banned members from sharing these anecdotes, saying it fuels the behaviour and elderly and vulnerable residents could lose out.

Waitrose, which has a store in Bell Street, has placed a cap on in-store purchases and is restricting online sales of some anti-bacterial products.

In a joint statement, the supermarkets urged people not to panic buy or stockpile goods.

They said: “We ask everyone to be considerate... we understand your concerns but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others will be left without. There is enough for everyone if we all work together.

“We are doing all we can to rise to this challenge. Serving you and keeping you and everyone who works with us safe will always be our priority.”