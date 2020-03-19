Schools prepare for shutdown in response to virus pandemic

SCHOOLS in Henley and the surrounding area will close from tomorrow afternoon (Friday) “until further notice” in response the coronavirus pandemic.

Children of key workers and the most vulnerable will still be able to attend and a list to clarify the exemptions will be released later today (Thursday) by the government.

GCSEs and A-Levels in England and Wales have been cancelled.

Rupert House School in Henley shut from the end of Wednesday and says it hopes to reopen after Easter.

The Henley College was already closed to students for three days from Wednesday. It said this was “to allow the college to put in place an effective online delivery of the curriculum in the event of a government decision to close.”

Highdown School and Sixth Form Centre in Caversham is closed to year nine students today but open to all other year groups. Tomorrow it will be closed to year 10 students but open to all other year groups.

The Piggott School in Wargrave was closed to year 12 pupils on Wednesday.

Badgemore Primary School in Henley said earlier this week that a number of staff and pupils were self-isolating, including headteacher Tim Hoskins. It thanked the community for its support in what it called a “challenging” week,

The Oratory School in Woodcote said before the announcement that it was in a “core activities only” phase, meaning only lessons, internal activities and sport would continue and there would be no visitors.

All sports fixtures, trips, off-site training, boarders’ outings, community service, showrounds with prospective parents, interviews with potential staff and pupils and visits from potential suppliers and contractors have stopped until further notice. The sports centre is closed to external users.

The virus has started taking its toll on Henley.

Venues including the River & Rowing Museum, the Kenton Theatre and the Regal Picturehouse have all closed, sporting fixtures have been cancelled and retailers have reported a huge drop in footfall. The Mill at Sonning theatre is also shut.

Dozens of events that were due to take place over the next few weeks have also been postponed or cancelled in an attempt to minimise the risk of infection.

But Henley Royal Regatta, the Henley Festival and Rewind, Henley’s biggest summer events, are currently scheduled to take place.

The country’s death toll from the pandemic stands at 104 and more than 2,626 people have tested positive for the virus, including 25 in Oxfordshire, but the actual number of cases is estimated to be as high as 55,000.

Panic buying has continued, despite pleas from supermarkets, with many supermarket shelves bare of long-life goods and hygiene products.

The National Trust has closed Nuffield Place and Greys Court and says it hopes the latter will be able to re-open its garden and estate in the coming weeks.

Leander Club said it had closed to members and guests until further notice.

Henley Town Council said all non-essential council and committee meetings had been cancelled and the information centre at the town hall was closed to walk-in appointments until further notice. However, services will still be provided by telephone and email.

The Mayor’s civic dinner next Saturday (March 28) and town medal awards ceremony have been postponed and the VE Day celebration on May 8 has been cancelled.

The Henley spring clean, which was due to take place next Saturday (March 28), has been postponed until September.

Art gallery Informality in Market Place, Henley, says it has closed temporarily.

Sue Ryder says it can’t allow any visitors to its hospices without “express permission”.

All activities and events taking place at hospices and neurological centres have been cancelled.

Fundraising events have either been cancelled or postponed. This includes the last ever sale at the Nettlebed hospice, which was due to take place next Saturday.

The fourth biennial Gap Festival in Goring, which was due to take place between June 12 and 21, has been cancelled.

The sporting calendar has been all but wiped out because of the virus.

The RFU has suspended all rugby activity in England until April 14 which affects the next three Henley Hawks’ matches.

Chris Baker, president of Henley Hockey Club, said all hockey had been suspended and it had postponed its end of season dinner dance on April 5 until July 24

Trevor Howell, chairman of AFC Henley, said that all club matches, training and extra-curricular coaching sessions had been suspended until further notice.

Paul Trimmings, manager of Henley Town FC, said: “It’s financially crippling for us to be honest. We could go bust over this.”

British Rowing restricted any external visitors, including the media, to Caversham Lakes for the final Olympics trials at the weekend.

Daniel Grist, Henley Royal Regatta’s secretary and chief executive, said preparations for this year’s event were continuing as normal.

He said: “You’d expect the regatta to be taking all options very seriously but we’re still in March and the regatta is at the beginning of July.”

A statement from Henley Festival said: “At this time, Henley Festival is going ahead as planned. The safety and health of all visitors, performers and staff is our overriding priority and we are continuing to monitor the advice of the UK government and Public Health England.

“Our planning for the festival in 2020 continues as usual, including liaising with Henley Royal Regatta.

“We will regularly update our website with regard to our progress and of course in respect of any major changes that occur.”

The Reading Half Marathon, which was due to be held on April 5, has been postponed and the Henley Parkrun has been suspended until at least the end of March

The Henley College’s production of Equus, which was due to take place this week, was cancelled.

The Henley & District Agricultural Association cancelled its annual meeting, which was due to be held on Monday.

The Henley Business Partnership’s 3FM meeting tomorrow was cancelled.

Peppard Parish Council has cancelled its annual meeting on April 4.

Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society has cancelled its spring show, which was due to be held at Sonning Common village hall the same day.

The second Greener Henley festival, which was due to take place on May 16 in Market Place, has been postponed until September 5.

A litter-pick in Charvil on March 29 has been postponed until September.

The Fish volunteer Centre in Sonning Common has cancelled all its bus trips for the foreseeable future.

Any client who needs help with shopping or other support should call the FISH office on 01188 9723986 to ask for assistance.

Springbox Gymnastics Club has shut all classes until further notice due to government advice.

Other postponed events include Henley Players’ production of the The Vicar of Dibley, which is likely to move to October or May.

Be Well sessions, which offer healing therapies at King’s Arms Barn in Henley on Mondays, have been cancelled until the end of this month.

The Bell Surgery’s patient talk on cancer awareness on April 29 will be re-arranged for later in the year.

The Henley Literary Festival event with Anna Whitehouse and Matt Farquharson (Mother & Papa Pukka) and Giovanna Fletcher, which was due to take place on Tuesday, have been moved to September 30 and October 2 respectively.

A community tea hosted by the 1st Shiplake beavers, cubs and scouts at the Memorial Hall in Shiplake on March 29 has been postponed.

Wyfold Riding for the Disabled, a charity based in Kingwood, has postponed its 50th anniversary celebration and awards evening. This was scheduled to take place at Phyllis Court Club in Henley on Saturday, March 28 but will now be held on Saturday, October 10.

Thursday afternoon community teas at Whitchurch village hall have been suspended because of the outbreak.

Goring Gap Players’ performance of the Ealing comedy The Titfield Thunderbolt, which was running from Wednesday until Saturday, has also been postponed.

Pangbourne Choral Society postponed its Brahms Requiem concert last Saturday and hopes to reschedule it for later in the year.

The Emmer Green Residents Association has cancelled its annual meeting which was due to be held on Tuesday.

The Nettlebed Good Neighbours cancelled its coffee morning on Tuesday (17) and there will be no coffee or lunches for the rest of March and all of April. It will re-assess the situation in mid-April to see if it can continue with lunch in May.

South Stoke WI has decided to cancel its monthly meetings until further notice.

Ramblers GB suspended all volunteer activities from Wednesday (18) to at least until May 31, subject to further developments.

The Hart Street Tavern in Henley has closed and is offering takeaway only in the evenings, Thursday to Sunday

The Bottle & Glass Inn in Binfield Heath is also closed but has put up a marquee and will be running an outside bar and kitchen with its pizza menu, initially, with other cooked options in due course. It will be open from noon to 8pm Thursday to Sunday for the time being.

Bistro at The Boathouse in Henley is still open but has restricted its hours.

It will be open on Fridays for lunch (noon to 2:30pm) and dinner (6pm to 9pm), on Saturdays for breakfast (9:30am to 11am), lunch (noon to 2:30pm) and dinner (6pm to 9pm) and on Sundays for breakfast (9:30am to 11am) and lunch (noon to 2:30pm).

The restaurant will be closed at all other times – from Sunday evening to Thursday evening.

The layout of the restaurant will be such that social distancing will be in operation, with tables spread throughout the restaurant. Its outdoor winter pods have been removed and replaced with spaced outdoor seating.

The restaurant is also preparing a takeaway menu.

It said: “Your health and well-being are at the forefront of our minds, and we will continue to provide a service for our customers until the government determines that we must close.

“We monitor Public Health England advice on a daily basis to ensure our facilities, staff and service follows all appropriate guidelines. We have always held a five star food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency and our staff will always maintain the highest level of hygiene.

“Please do rest assured that we are, as we have always done, taking every measure to ensure a safe and healthy environment here at The Boathouse, for staff and customers alike.

“We are very much still open for business and would welcome you to come and enjoy a meal with us.”

Reading Buses, which runs the Henley bus services (151, 152 and 153), is running a reduced Saturday timetable during the week.

Thames Travel buses (X38, X39 and X40) River Rapids will be running a reduced Saturday service during the week. Arriva Buses timetables remain unchanged.

Most of South Oxfordshire District Council’s services including bin collections are running as normal but all meetings are postponed until the end of March.

Staff are still on hand to answer queries about issues such as council tax, planning and housing and its business team is offering advice to traders who fear the outbreak will affect trade.

Oxfordshire County Council said some libraries might need to change their opening hours at short notice.