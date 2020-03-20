Friday, 20 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Idea Tokyo Olympics will be held is ‘folly’, says Pinsent

Idea Tokyo Olympics will be held is ‘folly’, says Pinsent

FOUR-TIME Olympic gold medallist Sir Matthew Pinsent has criticised the International Olympic Committee’s insistence that the Tokyo games will go ahead.

The sporting calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic and Sir Matthew said the idea the Games would carry on was “folly”.

The IOC said this week it remained “fully committed” to the Games, which are due to start on July 24.

The retired rower told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think it’s the IOC saying we must try and get through if we can, which I have a degree of sympathy with, it just runs counter to what every health authority and government is saying around the world.

“We’ve seen lockdowns across Europe and across Asia at different timescales but this is coming and the idea that the Olympics are going to carry on regardless I think is folly.

“On a global front we have other priorities and I think the Olympics should at the very least be saying we should postpone or indeed just cancel at this stage and we’ll talk about postponement later on.

“I just don’t think there’s much of a choice at this stage. For much of the European countries as well Asian countries, organised sport in any meaningful way has ceased and that’s from government advice.

“I don’t see there’s any way forward for an Olympic athlete to train effectively even as an individual but particularly in a team environment.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33