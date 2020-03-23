Coronavirus latest:  Council closes playgrounds and public toilets

ALL playgrounds and play equipment run by Henley Town Council have been closed.

This includes the skatepark and outdoor gym at Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, the toddler playground in Mill Meadows and the playground at Freemans Meadow.

The public toilets at the Leichlingen Pavilion in Mill Meadows are also shut.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “As the coronavirus crisis intensifies and people are being asked to stay at home if at all possible, it’s clear that any measures that can be taken to limit the chance of transmission and encourage people to practice social distancing must be taken. We urge people to work with us and obey the closures, for the sake of the whole community.”