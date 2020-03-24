Festival ‘considering position’ following regatta cancellation

HENLEY Festival says it is “considering its position” following the decision to cancel Henley Royal Regatta.

The festival is due to take place from July 8 to 12, the week after the regatta.

A statement on its website this afternoon (Tuesday) says: “The safety and health of all our visitors, performers and staff is our number one priority.

“We are aware of the cancellation of Henley Royal Regatta, we are considering the position of the festival. Please bear with us, we’ll update you as soon as possible.”

This year’s line-up includes Madness, pop singers James Blunt and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge appearing in Disco Classical, and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, presented by singer and musician Myleene Klass.