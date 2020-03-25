NHS launches recruitment drive

THE NHS has launched a recruitment campaign in Oxfordshire to help it tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

It is offering a range of full-time and flexible key worker roles in order to bolster the service.

These include healthcare and community support workers, driver receptionists, administration workers, housekeeping team members, pharmacy stores assistants and property maintenance operatives.

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust is also appealing for registered nurses and mental health nurses to make contact.

It will provide full training and equipment and DBS checks may be required.

Weekly or monthly pay is available for flexible workers.

Marie Crofts, the trust’s chief nurse, said it was important people came forward. “Coronavirus is having a big impact on our staffing levels as more and more people are impacted by the virus,” she said.

“Some of our clinical support staff have needed to self-isolate, look after their families, or have ongoing conditions that put them at higher risk. We want them to stay safe, but we have a growing mountain of work to do in caring for the communities we serve.

“As a result, we have a range of full-time, temporary flexible and bank worker roles with immediate starts available in clinical and non-clinical roles.

“So, if you are one of the many people who have unfortunately lost their jobs or are facing an uncertain future due to coronavirus, you could quickly find yourself a new role with us and do your bit to join our fight, join our teams and help us to keep caring.

“Having the support of our community will make such a difference to our hard-pressed teams. If you’re not sure what you can do for us, please visit our website or have a conversation with our team on staffing solutions hotline. We are #oneOHFT.”

Peter Ashby, who was a GP in Henley for 32 years, welcomed the campaign.

He said: “It’s a tremendous idea and a nice way of bringing people together.”

Dr Ashby, 76, said he would be happy to support the NHS if he could.

I don’t think I would be accepted on to the medical staff because I have been retired for 13 years,” he said. “The trouble is, because of my age, I would fall in to the ‘at risk’ category.”

For more information, visit www.careers.oxfordhealth.nhs.uk