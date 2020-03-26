Send us your stories and photos of lockdown life

Life is a bit unsettling and difficult for a lot of people at the moment, but even in these times of uncertainty, there are examples of positivity and community spirit that show the brighter side of life in Henley in the face of adversity. Share them with us and let's celebrate those large and small moments of joy coming out of this difficult time.

Whether it's local people organising together to deliver food and essentials to people self-isolating or people signing up to work for the NHS, people of all ages around Henley and South Oxfordshire are doing things to brighten life in the shadow of the pandemic for others.

So, alongside our regular in-depth news coverage of how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting Henley and the surrounding areas, we would like to write about how YOU are coping during this time. Have you found a great way to entertain the kids during lockdown you think other parents would find helpful? Or put a rainbow in your window for children to discover? Are you learning a new skill? Are you and your neighbours joining the applause for NHS workers at 8pm tonight (Thursday)? Have you invented a new recipe from the items at the back of your cupboard, Ready Steady Cook style? Let us know!

Email news@henleystandard.co.uk, send us a letter to letters@henleystandard.co.uk or tag us on social media via Facebook or Twitter. Send us your pictures and experiences and we'll do our best to publish as many of them as we can.