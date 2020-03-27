Boris Johnson self-isolating after testing positive for virus

LAVATORY humour is clearly a hit among gardening ... [more]
FORMER Henley MP Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Prime Minister, who served as MP for Henley from 2001 to 2008, has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street, after being tested at No 10 by NHS staff.
A statement said: "He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty."
In a tweet Mr Johnson said: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
"Together we will beat this."
Mr Johnson was succeeded by current Henley MP John Howell, who won a by-election in 2008.
