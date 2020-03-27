Boris Johnson self-isolating after testing positive for virus

FORMER Henley MP Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Prime Minister, who served as MP for Henley from 2001 to 2008, has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street, after being tested at No 10 by NHS staff.

A statement said: "He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty."

In a tweet Mr Johnson said: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

"Together we will beat this."

Mr Johnson was succeeded by current Henley MP John Howell, who won a by-election in 2008.