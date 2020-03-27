Coronavirus latest: Henley food festival postponed

THIS year’s Eat! Food Festival in Henley has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second two-week festival was due to take place in June but has now been pushed back to August.

Organiser Philippa Ratcliffe took the decision due to the uncertainty of how long the pandemic will last.

She has been able to secure all the sites and venues to allow the festival to be run from August 1 to 22.

Ms Ratcliffe said: “Now more than ever we need to support our local businesses. We were determined to be able continue with championing all the wonderful hospitality venues, pubs, restaurants, producers and traders in Henley and the surrounding areas, so instead of cancelling the event totally we have worked over the past week or so to secure venue sites to allow us to hold this fabulous celebratory event in five months’ time instead.

“It will allow everyone the opportunity to join in and celebrate the town with so many other major Henley events who understandably and regrettably had to cancel.

“My heart goes out to them at this difficult time and I am sure the good folk of Henley will rally round and support everyone as much as they can. Hopefully Eat! Food Festival will be seen as a positive light at the end of the tunnel of what is going to be a very bumpy ride.”