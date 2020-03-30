Shopkeeper threatened with six-inch knife

POLICE are hunting a man who robbed a Henley newsagents at knifepoint.

A man entered Station News, in Station Road, at about 6.10am on Friday.

He demanded cigarettes and alcohol from the shopkeeper, before brandishing a six-inch, brown handled knife.

The shopkeeper fled the shop, after which the offender stole cigarettes, lighters and a bottle of alcohol.

He then left the scene on foot in the direction of Queen Street.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Carly Milward, of force CID, said: “I need to speak to the man pictured in these CCTV images, as I believe he may have vital information about this robbery.

“If you believe you know this man, or have seen someone wearing similar clothing then please contact police.

“You can provide us with any information you have by visiting our website, or by calling 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers for 100% anonymity on 0800 555 111.”