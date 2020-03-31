Firefighters tackle blaze which spread to car and fencing

FIRE crews have extinguished a blaze in Sonning Common.

Three engines arrived on the scene in Crowsley Way at about 10.40am this morning (Tuesday).

The firefighters managed to put it out by 11.15am.

It is understood to have started because of a bonfire, which then spread to garden furniture, fencing and a nearby vehicle.

No one is thought to be injured.

