‘People have pulled together very well. It’s testament to the power of community’

A WOMAN who has been self-isolating with her husband for four weeks with suspected cases of coronavirus has paid tribute to a support group, writes David White.

Miranda Lewis, 46, and her husband Simon, 54, had milk, bread and her prescription delivered by Binfield Heath Covid-19 Mutual Aid group member Jon Gittoes.

The couple, who live near the village, have suffered severe symptoms which began in early March. They have been under lockdown since then and only able to venture out into their garden.

Speaking from home, Mrs Lewis told the Henley Standard: “We had seen a relative who had returned from northern Italy and within a couple of days of having contact with them we both started having a high temperature and shortness of breath.

“The symptoms got worse from there. My husband was profoundly unwell for a time. The GP is phoning every two days to check on us.”

Mrs Lewis, who has asthma, continued: “We have never experienced something like this before or symptoms like this when we have had flu or with my asthma.

“The GP and respiratory consultant said to treat it as if it was [the virus] but we’re not sure because it has not been confirmed and we have not been tested because we haven’t been into hospital. It was judged from a clinical assessment that it was okay for us to stay at home with a proviso that we called immediately if there was a problem. It has been very worrying.”

Mrs Lewis said both she and her husband had shortness of breath and a dry cough and couldn’t have long conversations. However, their temperatures have returned to normal.

She praised the care of paramedics and the GP team at Sonning Common Health Centre, whom she called “utterly fantastic”.

Mrs Lewis said the couple last had a delivery of food from Tesco almost two weeks ago. You soon run out of the basics — it was bread, milk and a prescription,” she said.

“Within minutes of me getting in touch the mutual aid group had responded. They brought us milk, bread and the prescription I was desperate for within an hour. Jon is an absolutely super guy.

“I felt instantly guilty — it’s usually me that helps other people. People have pulled together very well. It’s an absolute testament to the power of the community.

“We have been told because we have had severe symptoms that we have to consider that until we’re symptom-free we’ll have to self-isolate so I think we’ll have to use them again.”

More than 150 people have signed up to be part of the group, which was set up by author Amanda Jennings, who lives in Binfield Heath.

As well as collecting and delivering prescriptions and shopping, the volunteers make phone calls to residents who are vulnerable or self-isolating.

Mrs Jennings said she realised a group was needed about three weeks ago when people were starting to self-isolate and she was encouraging her parents, who live in Wargrave, to do so too.

She said: “I got thinking that there might be people in their village who might be able to help them if I couldn’t get there and other people self-isolating. My original idea was prescriptions — if you needed to pick them up you were going to have to go out and then I thought about food as well.

“I found the Henley group and the Oxford group and looked for a Binfield Heath group but didn’t find one so thought I could set one up. I work from home and I’m always online.

“I called the Binfield Heath Village Society to see if they thought it was a good idea and they were brilliant. They were very grateful and very happy for me to set it up.”

Mrs Jennings launched the group on Facebook and people soon joined.

The volunteers have now separated into about eight WhatsApp groups covering different parts of the village and nearby areas.

Mrs Jennings said: “We’re sharing information about shopping hours for the elderly at the supermarket.

“Now we’re in lockdown we’re trying to combine trips to the Tesco pharmacy, for example, with people doing their weekly shop.

“Lots of people have offered to add things to their booked Tesco deliveries for neighbours. We have got the date of the delivery and if anybody needs anything they can use that.

“People want to be independent and don’t want to send other people out for a whole load of shopping — adding on a couple of pints of milk and some fresh veg is all they want.

“We have had lots of messages saying, ‘thank you so much for making contact, we’re okay at the moment but we will call you if we need you’.

“A couple who were self-isolating because they are over 70 said, ‘we can’t go out but we would like to chat if people want. My husband can chat about rugby and I can chat about anything’. It was really lovely and warmed my heart.

“Everyone has pulled together. People talk about the Blitz spirit, often wrongly, but I think we’re seeing the equivalent of that now. I think this is the closest we’ll probably get.

“Brexit became quite divisive and this seems to have healed that a little bit with people coming together and not worrying about politics.”

Mrs Jennings is running the group with help from administrators Gilly Lea and Mr Gittoes.