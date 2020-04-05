Whole street covered by new support group

RESIDENTS of a street in Henley have their own support group.

Nick Fox started the group for himself and his nearest neighbours in St Andrew’s Road, where he lives with his wife Teresa and children Charlotte, 12, and James, 10.

He included about eight or nine houses either side so that in the event any of the families becoming sick there was a way for the others to help.

The group then grew with the help of his neighbour Sarah Gilbert and her family as they leafleted houses in the road up past Green Lane and down to the junction with Vicarage Road.

It now has more than 80 households in a WhatsApp group.

Mr Fox said: “Sarah said ‘let’s broaden it’ and she has been an absolute star in working with me on this.

“What started to happen in the first few days was that quite a lot of people got in touch and joined the group.

“The street is now divided into three sections — Sarah and I have the middle section, another neighbour the top and a couple of people looking after the bottom.

“I have been absolutely delighted by the number of people who have signed up to the group, saying ‘can you please add me, I’m fit and well and can help’.

“Pretty much straight away the group was making connections. Somebody said ‘has anybody got any Paracetamol?’ because someone in their household was running a fever and couldn’t get out. Within a few minutes there were six offers.

“With this group we can all help each other.

“In the course of doing that leafleting and getting people to subscribe, we discovered that this could be used not only to help people self-isolating but also to identify the vulnerable people living in the road.”

The residents now have two WhatsApp groups — one offering help and another with advice, tips and humour shared among members to boost morale. There are also resources for children.

Members are helping their neighbours by collecting prescriptions and food as well as providing updates on the status of queues and supplies at supermarkets.

Collections average about three a day.

“If somebody needs help we can mobilise among ourselves,” said Mr Fox. “We’re trying to make sure everybody has coverage. It’s not exclusively St Andrew’s Road — we have got people in Western Road and Vicarage Road as well.

“The offers of support come from all lengths of the road and you’re getting to know some of the personalities and characters. It’s fantastic.

“If things get worse I’m pretty confident we can help meet the need whatever it may be.”