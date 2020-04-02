Bus service to be temporarily suspended

THE Henley town bus service is to be temporarily suspended because of reduced passenger numbers.

Henley Town Council, which launched the service in August 2018, announced the decision today (Thursday) and it will no longer run after next Thursday.

In a statement the council said: “Current government advice and the resulting severely reduced passenger numbers mean that it is not viable to continue the service at this time. Residents should check the Henley Town Council website for future updates.”

The 151 to 153 routes were taken over by Reading Buses from Whites Coaches.

Last month councillors agreed to extend the Saturday service by three months from April 1.

Members agreed to spend £3,000 received from the community infrastructure levy paid by developers to continue the service.

The Saturday service began in March last year as a year-long trial in response to demand and as an extension to the weekday service. There are three hourly buses connecting the town centre with outlying areas running between 9am and 2pm.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who chairs the council’s bus working group, told a meeting of the council’s finance strategy and management committee at the time that the service needed another contribution to keep it going until June.

Afterwards, Cllr Gawrysiak told the Henley Standard: “We want to align with the original Monday to Friday contract so that the funding is from June to June.”

The Connect Henley bus runs on compressed natural gas, which has fewer emissions than a diesel vehicle.

It is equipped with audio-visual equipment so customers are told what stop they are approaching, USB charging points for phones and free wifi.