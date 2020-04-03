Residents hail NHS staff

RESIDENTS in Henley showed their appreciation for NHS workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic by taking part in a “Clap for Carers” tribute.

It happened on Thursday, April 2 at 8pm and was marked by people across the country, including the Royal Family and Prime Minister.

David and Barbara Lindsay, of St Mark’s Road, were among neighbours who stood outside their house and clapped.

Mrs Lindsay, 67, said it was important to honour all key workers.

“We weren’t just clapping for the NHS but for all the key workers like the bin collectors, teachers and supermarket workers,” she said.

“The NHS is of course extremely important, but so are all the other people working at the moment.

“I just thought it was a good thing to do and it keeps morale up and is good for community spirit.

“We have a good community spirit here, so I think we’re quite fortunate and it’s nice to see the neighbours coming out and talking to each other, even though we have to stand two or three metres away. It’s good on lots of fronts.”

Her husband agreed and explained how he was affected by the Government’s restrictions on people’s movement.

Mr Lindsay said: “It’s not great for anyone. I find it quite boring and isolation is quite wearying. But I’m not complaining because we’ve not got it quite so bad.

“It was important, as Barbara said, to show we’re supporting NHS workers.”

Keri Froehlich, also of St Mark’s Road, clapped with her children Sebastian, eight, Ferris, eight, and Georgia, four.

She said: “We just wanted to show our support for the NHS and see each other. It’s a really, really lovely community and it’s the only time we see each other.”

The first national “Clap for Carers” tribute took place on Thursday, March 26.

So far more than 2,960 people in the UK have died from coronavirus.