CCTV: Laptops stolen from Henley Business School

POLICE are hoping to speak to this man after laptops were stolen from Henley Business School.

The offender entered the University of Reading at around 3.35pm on February 10 and stole two laptops.

The same person then went to Henley Business School, where another two laptops were taken.

Investigating officer Pc Julie Susel, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has information that could assist with this investigation to get in touch.

“There was a large number of students inside the library of the University of Reading and Henley Business School that day, so I believe someone may have seen what happened.

“Furthermore, I believe the man in this CCTV image may have important information. If you recognise the man in this CCTV footage, or believe it could be you, please come forward.”

If you have any information, call Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number (101) quoting the reference number ‘43200047023’.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.