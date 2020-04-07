Schools to help key workers over Easter

SCHOOLS and nurseries in Henley and South Oxfordshire are offering to stay open across the Easter holiday to support children whose parents are key workers.

Since the Government shut them down in response to the coronavirus pandemic many teachers have worked to keep theirs open to pupils whose parents cannot look after them.

They want to reduce pressure on people who work in the NHS and other critical services by looking after their children and say many parents would simply not be able to do their jobs without the help.

Nursery Cygnets of Henley, which is based at Valley Road Primary School, is open to children from 8am to 6pm.

It is welcoming infants to pupils aged 11.

There are about eight staff that are able to work and the nursery has capacity for 20 children.

Pupils who attend learn phonics, maths, English and work on arts and crafts.

Crazies Hill Primary School has also welcomed pupils whose parents are key workers and will remain open during Easter.

The number of children coming into school has ranged from two to seven. It has also welcomed a pre-school child who has a sibling at the school.

Headteacher Philippa Chan said: “This wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous support of our staff team. We feel proud to do our bit and some of our parents have managed to give more hours to their vital roles knowing that their children are safe, happy and busy.

“Every day is slightly different but we have a routine. We exercise together, mostly with Joe Wicks, then keep our reading, writing, maths and spelling skills ticking over. In the afternoon we get creative.”

Pupils have made crafts and masks and also created a rainbow as a symbol of hope and appreciation for the NHS.

