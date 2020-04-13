Banker donates £1m to NHS hospital

A BANKER has donated £1million to the Royal Berkshire Hospital to support it during the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrey Borodin, who paid £140million for Park Place Estate near Henley in 2011, made the donation with his wife Tatiana to help staff at the hospital in Reading.

It will be used to create a facility where they can rest and access wellbeing services.

The couple, whose children attend school in Berkshire, said they hoped the money would "contribute in a way which helps and supports" staff "now and in to the future".

They said: "We sincerely thank the brave and selfless NHS workers for their hard work and commitment.

"We understand that there are thousands of NHS workers in our local community who go above and beyond in their patient care, and at this time more than ever.”

Steve McManus, chief executive of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: "This is an incredible donation at a very challenging time, and we are extremely grateful to Andrey and Tatiana for their generosity and thoughtfulness."

Mr Borodin fled his native Russia and arrived in London in 2011 after being accused of fraud. He feared he would not receive a fair trial in his homeland and was granted political asylum in 2013.