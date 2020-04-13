Coronavirus clinic established in Henley

A CLINIC has been established in Henley to treat people affected by coronavirus.

It is one of a number set up across the county as cases continue to rise.

A home visiting service will also be available and is supported by GPs and community staff from Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Arrangements have been made to ensure patients, NHS staff and the general public are kept safe at GP practices and the new clinics.

Patients are asked not to walk in and only those with an approved appointment will be seen.

Most appointments will be held over the telephone but some people might be invited to attend the clinic or their practice in person.

Anyone who cannot cope with their symptoms, which include a high temperature or a new continuous cough, should call their practice or NHS 111.

They should stay at home and self-isolate for seven days while anyone else in the household should self-isolate for 14 days.

People can also visit NHS online and use the 111 coronavirus service to get additional support and advice.

For any other health condition or symptoms, they should contact their practice as usual unless it is outside normal working hours. In that instance contact 111, which will direct you to the appropriate service.

Dr Kiren Collison, clinical chairman of Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The coronavirus clinics and home visiting service will bring together clinicians and resources to support patients with coronavirus in the community.

“Precautions are being taken in each clinic to reduce the risk of spreading the infection. This is to protect patients, staff and the general public.

“The appreciation for our local NHS shown by the public across Oxfordshire has been encouraging for all of us who work in the service.

“We are doing all that we can to support and treat patients with coronavirus. However, it is important that patients know we are still here for their other health care needs.

“So if you need care, we will do everything we can to ensure you receive it, but please telephone us first.”

