Domestic abuse support during coronavirus lockdown

DOMESTIC abuse advice is being shared by Oxfordshire County Council and its partners.

The authority says that coronavirus movement restrictions will be having a direct impact on many individuals and families across the county.

Existing abuse can escalate because of stress, anxiety, and other challenges, while widespread health concerns and job losses may mean some people experience or commit domestic abuse for the first time.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said that anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse can leave and seek refuge, despite restrictions on movement. Refuges remain open, and the police will provide support to all individuals who are being abused - whether physically or emotionally.

Oxfordshire’s domestic abuse services continue to offer support and can help people at risk by finding safe alternative accommodation or by increasing safety measures to enable them to remain at home.

The county council is working closely with partners to ensure those at risk of domestic abuse are able to access the help they need to be safe.

Sarah Carter, strategic lead for domestic abuse, from the county council, said: “It is more important than ever that Oxfordshire residents have access to information and support.

“Social distancing, isolation and shielding measures mean people suffering domestic abuse are less able to reach out for help. This means we all have a role to play in protecting those at risk; looking and listening out for our neighbours, friends, family and others in the community.”

How and where to get help and support:

• Anyone in immediate danger should phone 999

• Or if in danger and unable to talk on the phone, dial 999 and then press 55. This will transfer the call to police, who will assist without the caller having to speak

• Oxfordshire Domestic Abuse Services offers free advice: 0800 731 0055 (Mon-Fri 10am-7pm). Email das@a2dominion.co.uk

• Alternatively, call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline: 0808 2000 247.

• Anybody worried about causing harm to the ones they love can get help by contacting Respect Phoneline - 0808 802 4040. https://respectphoneline.org.uk/