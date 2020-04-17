Covid-19 clinic at Townlands

A CLINIC has been set up at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley to treat people affected by coronavirus.

The Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group said it was not currently operational but was ready to go “live” as demand required.

Meanwhile, Sue Ryder has offered the NHS space at its hospice in Nettlebed, which closed last month, for patients with the virus.

The clinic is one of 13 being set up across the county as covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Patients will be asked not to walk in and only those with an approved appointment will be seen. Most appointments will be held over the telephone but some people might be invited to attend the clinic or their GP practice in person.

The commissioning group says a home visiting service will also be available and this is supported by GPs and community staff from Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust.

A spokeswoman said: “The locations for Oxfordshire’s dedicated covid-19 clinics have been identified and careful plans are in place to make sure that when they go ‘live’ they offer safe and effective care for patients and protect the NHS staff working in them.

“Although a number of locations are currently identified, they may not all host clinics — this is dependent on demand and workforce availability.

“Appointments for the clinics will be arranged over the telephone either via the patient’s GP practice or via NHS111. The clinics are only for patients with a pre-arranged appointment; they are not a walk in facility.”

The spokeswoman confirmed the offer from Sue Ryder .

“We will consider it with our Oxfordshire health partners if it becomes necessary,” she said.

“Our planning at the moment is being guided by demand for services across the county and the availability of appropriate staff, so we are talking to all our end-of-life care providers in Oxfordshire as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds.”

Dr Kiren Collison, clinical chairwoman of the commissioning group, said: “The coronavirus clinics and home visiting service will bring together clinicians and resources to support patients with coronavirus.

“Precautions are being taken in each clinic to reduce the risk of spreading the infection. This is to protect patients, staff and the general public.

“The appreciation for our local NHS shown by the public across Oxfordshire has been encouraging for all of us who work in the service.

“We are doing all that we can to support and treat patients with coronavirus. However, it is important that patients know we are still here for their other health care needs, so if you need care we will do everything we can to ensure you receive it, but please telephone us first.”

Meanwhile, Sue Ryder says it welcomes last week’s announcement by Chancellor Rishi Sunak of a support package for charities.

It had said that it might have to stop caring for terminally ill patients in the Henley area because it was losing money following the pandemic.

The charity, which provides outpatient nursing at home and a telephone support line from its palliative care “hub” at Joyce Grove in Nettlebed, launched an emergency appeal in order to keep itself afloat.

It said it was struggling because it had been forced to close its 450 shops nationwide, including the branch in Duke Street, Henley, and cancel fundraising events.

The charity, whose Nettlebed centre also offers day services such as support groups, activities and alternative therapies, only receives about a third of the funding it requires from statutory sources.

The rest has dried up since the Government imposed restrictions on people’s movements and ordered the closure of “non-essential” shops and services in a bid to contain the virus.

Sue Ryder said it faced a funding gap of £12 million by July and that it was only a matter of months before it would have to close all its services and inpatient hospices, including the Duchess of Kent facility in Reading.

A spokeswoman said: “Sue Ryder is pleased that the Government announced up to £200 million of hospice funding last week.

“We have had to close all our high street shops and cancel fundraising events and are facing a huge funding gap. Some of that gap will be filled by the Government’s coronavirus funding but we still urgently need support from the public to allow us to continue to provide our services beyond the summer.

“Sue Ryder is a crucial partner for the NHS over the coming weeks and months. Our doctors and nurses are working night and day to provide end-of -life care to more people in the local community now and in the coming weeks than ever before.

We need to ensure we can keep our Hospices at Home service running at a time when it is needed most.

“We are asking the public to give whatever they can afford to help us to help those who need it most.”