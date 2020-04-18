GPs unhappy over safety equipment

DOCTORS in the Henley area are unhappy about the amount and quality of personal protective equipment for staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Their views were revealed in a survey of surgeries carried out by Henley MP John Howell across his

constituency.

So far, about 11 have responded and six of those said the level of protection was “inadequate”.

But Mr Howell defended the Government’s distribution of face masks, gloves and aprons, saying they were being delivered and that the quality was a separate issue.

One surgery said its staff had no eye protection at all and only enough gloves and masks to last a week while its sleeveless aprons were inadequate.

Another said its PPE was inadequate, especially for district and community nurses, while a third said it had not been sent adequate PPE, having originally received 400 general-use aprons, 300 gloves and 300 masks but none of the required FFP3 masks. Staff were not sent eye protection and could not source inhalers. Another surgery said it had received 400 surgical masks, two rolls of aprons and three packs of gloves but had to order 400 additional surgical masks at its own cost and sourced 30 eye protectors and 30 face visors.

Two other surgeries said they had received unsuitable or insufficient PPE. One of these said staff had made their own face masks and it had received a donation of gowns.

The Government has faced criticism for a lack of kit following the deaths of about 40 NHS workers and nursing leaders have said staff can refuse to treat patients if they do not have the proper protection.

Mr Howell said: “We have to question why this is being built up in such a way as an attack on the Government. The overall response is that individual surgeries have received PPE.

“There has been a lot of PPE provided. It’s wrong to say that nothing has been provided. It may not be the right amount and some of them [surgeries] have gone out and had to buy some themselves but some is getting through and that’s a big improvement on the situation when the outbreak started.

“What we need to get across is the point that the Government is responding and trying to make sure that the right PPE is given in what is a very complicated situation.

“Across the constituency PPE is getting through. Whether that’s adequate or not is a completely different question. That’s why I’m keen to support and raise it with [Health Secretary] Matt Hancock.”

He praised the Government’s decision to use army personnel to help manage and offload PPE supplies and said the NHS was improving the efficiency of its supply chain.

He said he had sent the responses to his survey to Mr Hancock, adding: “His response was ‘this is very helpful’ and he will feed that back into the preparations that are going on to make sure every GP and care home has enough PPE.

“All I know is that Matt Hancock in particular, and indeed myself, so far as the constituency is concerned, are determined that the right amount of quality PPE should be given to practices.

“That’s precisely what I tried to arrange for Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, which contacted me to point out the shortage of appropriate PPE for health and care workers.”

Mr Howell added: “I think the frontline staff are coping magnificently despite the situation. I have nothing but admiration for the NHS staff.

“They are doing tremendously well and putting in a huge amount of hours and showing all the care and compassion we would expect.

“We have to make sure they get the right sort of PPE as quickly as we can.”