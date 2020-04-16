Consultant died from virus because of ‘lack of personal protective equipment’, claims son

A CONSULTANT at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading has died after contracting coronavirus.

Dr Peter Tun, 62, was an associate specialist in neurorehabilitation and his son Michael claimed he had died from covid-19 because of a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Writing on Twitter Mr Tun called his father, who died on Monday at the hospital, a “superhero”.

He said: “My dad Dr Peter Tun died from COVID19 because of the lack of PPE. My hope in writing this is that it will save more doctors and nurses lives and avoid pain for their families. My dad would have wanted to speak up if he thought it would save lives.

“Please do everything to protect the doctors and nurses. They go in scared and for their families. They did not get into the profession to die a hero in battle. This is why he was a superhero to us. He was scared and still went in to help strangers completely knowing the risk.

“He was afraid he would give this to my mum and now she is in hospital also waiting for her test results. The thought that if only he had a proper protective mask, he might still have been able to enjoy his hard earned retirement after a lifetime of service just kills me.

“I hope this won’t cause distress or take attention away from the need to help people but we need to also protect the people trying to protect us.

“We couldn’t protect my dad so I want to help protect everyone else who is in the same position that he was. Thank you for everything to all the heroes.”

The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust said Dr Tun, who had worked in neurorehabilitation for more than 21 years, was well known across the neurorehab community nationally.

He was an “extremely well loved member of the team who was absolutely committed to his profession”, it said.

A statement added: “Throughout his career at the Royal Berkshire Foundation Trust, Peter not only touched the lives of so many patients and their families, but also those of us that had the privilege to work with him.”

Chief executive Steve McManus said: “The passing of Peter has sent a wave of grief throughout the entire organisation. Tributes have been pouring in from staff who have worked with Peter over the years and he will be sorely missed.

“On behalf of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, we extend our sincere condolences to Peter’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Dr Tun’s two sons said in a statement: “Our family is immensely proud of our superhero dad. He used to say, ‘treat all your patients like they are your own family’ and this speaks to the type of character that he had. To us, he was simply the best human we know and we will miss him every day.”