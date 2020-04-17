Family use laser to show support for NHS workers

A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to show their support for NHS staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.

They projected the health service logo onto the side of their house, in Churchill Crescent, during the nationwide Clap for our Carers tribute on Thursday last week (April 16).

It was the fourth time the country has paused to applaud health staff and other key workers during the crisis and the event will continue every Thursday from 8pm until it ends.

The family also used their laser to support 99-year-old Tom Moore and his fund-raising campaign for the NHS.

The former army captain from Yorkshire pledged to raise £1,000 for the health service by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday at the end of the month.

However, he has now raised almost £16million after people heard about his campaign and donated via his online JustGiving page.

A message projected against the side of the family’s house read: “Captain Tom Moore £16m+.”

Claire Wilson and her daughters Jessica, 14, and Esme, nine, managed the laser display with her fiancé Adrian Banks.

They take part in the applause in their front garden every week and last time they projected a message of thanks to Mr Banks’ friend, a paramedic named Mark Turner.

Jessica said: “It’s all in support of the NHS and care workers.”

Mr Banks added: “It’s nice to do something for the NHS. We usually use the laser for parties. It’s a really simple programme – you just type in text through your laptop and it projects it.

“Every week it’s getting busier [Clap for our Carers] and it means a lot because when everyone is in lockdown and we don’t have that social interaction that we would do with colleagues, friends or family, it means a lot.

“You get a bit of cabin fever when you’re stuck in the house but we have ways of compensating for that.”

Geoff Davis, also of Churchill Crescent, clapped on the pavement in front of his home with wife Laura and their children Isaac, eight, and Elsie, seven.

They banged a pan and tin with spoons to make extra noise.

Mr Davis, who helps run the annual On Your Bike event in the village, said: “We have done this every week to say ‘thank you’ to the NHS and all its workers because there’s lots of brave people out there taking this thing on.

“They are trying and helping people who need it. I think this has brought out the best in us.”

Katie Steele, who lives further up the street, used spoons to hit pans with her daughters Scarlett, 15, and Annie, 13.

She said: “We’re really appreciative of the NHS and it’s personal to us because we have a relative working on the frontline in the Isle of Wight.”

Kathryn Willis, who lives opposite, was joined on the pavement by her husband Richard, son Jake, six, and the couple’s newborn baby Harry.

The walkway is adorned with a message in green and blue chalk that reads “thank you NHS”.

Mrs Willis said: “I wanted to show my appreciation particularly because they [hospital staff] looked after me. I was in hospital for five days three weeks ago and they’re all heroes in my eyes for what they’re putting up with at the moment.”