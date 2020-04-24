Online festival to lift morale in lockdown

AN online festival has been launched to lift people’s spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Henley Lockdown Fest will be held on the weekend of May 2 and 3 to raise money for the NHS and Riverside Counselling Service.

It will be hosted by former Olympic skier Graham Bell and participants can log on using Facebook, YouTube and the festival website to watch it live.

The event has been organised by Henley resident Jayson “JJ” Jaurigue and the Saturday’s highlights include wellbeing workshops with Green Leaves Yoga and Fitness Space and a cookery session from Paul Clerehugh of the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row.

Bell, 54, who lives in New Street, will also interview Formula 1 managing director of motorsports and technical director Ross Brawn, of Stoke Row, about his time in racing from 5pm.

Wine expert Alistair Cooper will deliver a live tasting session from 5.45pm to 6.20pm.

He will assess three wines, which are still to be confirmed, that are available from Crockers Henley.

Mr Cooper lives in Albert Road, Henley, with his partner Aspen Weatherburn, the writer and founder of Naughty Mutt Nice in Reading Road.

He is also a writer and works for Decanter magazine while contributing to Financial Times critic Jancis Robinson’s website.

He judges, consults and educates people about wine and is one of only 400 Masters of Wine around the world.

Crockers Henley will host its own version of BBC show Saturday Kitchen and this will be followed by acoustic sessions from singers Hover Fly, also known as Katie Moberly and Megan Henwood, both of whom come from the Henley area.

Classical composer Okiem will kick-start a concert in the evening before a performance by Natasha Hamilton, of Atomic Kitten. The show will culminate in a “house party” hosted by Henley DJ Jamie Taylor that finishes at midnight.

The festival will resume from 9am on the following morning with an introduction by Bell before a family fitness session with personal trainer Chantal Watts.

Bertie Slippers will then provide children’s entertainment before Shaun Dickens, of Bistro at The Boathouse in Station Road, delivers a cookery demonstration.

Ben Lee, frontman of the Revue, and singer-songwriter Etham, from Reading, will perform two more acoustic sessions before a jewellery workshop run by the Bishopsland Educational Trust, which is based in Dunsden.

This will be followed by a family gameshow with Henley quizmaster Bobby Davino and acoustic rock and pop singing by Adam Isaac, who has performed under coach Sir Tom Jones on talent show The Voice.

The evening will conclude with a DJ set from singer Ben Ofoedu of Phats & Small. Hamilton told the Henley Standard, the event’s media partner, that she would perform music she listened to while growing up, as well as some of Atomic Kitten’s hits.

She said: “When I sing as a solo artist I like to take my music back to stuff I grew up on like Seventies funk, soul and Philadelphia soul. That was what I was brought up on.

“I will be singing songs that people know and love. I will be singing a few Atomic Kitten songs as well, of course, but it will be fun, uplifting music.”

Hamilton, who will be performing from her home in Chester, said: “I want people to be able to dance around with their family in their living rooms and just raise their spirits and have some fun.

“Honestly, I’m not going to lie, I’m a little bit nervous. When I do a gig all the equipment’s already there and there’s a sound engineer.”

The mother-of-four added: “This is something I’ve never done before but it’s going to bring us all together, all my family and friends will be watching and I hope the whole country will be supporting us as well.”

Hamilton said she’d met Mr Jaurigue on a cruise ship when she performed with him and his band. “We stayed in touch and spoke over the years about collaborating and doing gigs,” she said.

“Being stuck in lockdown a lot of performers are losing a lot of work. When he said ‘I want to put on a concert, I want it to be free for everyone and I want to raise as much as I can for the NHS’ I thought ‘absolutely’.

“We wouldn’t be able to function without all the amazing work that all the doctors, nurses and staff involved in the NHS are doing.”

Ofoedu, who lives with his partner, TV presenter and journalist Vanessa Feltz in London, said he was excited about the festival and wanted to be involved and help.

He said: “It’ll be the first time I’ve done something to help, apart from clapping and donating money. I really feel like everyone has got to try and do their part.

“The NHS is the frontline, keeping us alive and keeping things ticking over. It’s a shame it’s taken this for us to celebrate them in such a huge way. It’s brought to the forefront, undeniably, who’s important.”

Ofoedu was also pleased the event was supporting the Riverside Counselling Service. “I think that’s incredibly important,” he said. “I’m glad because people can discuss it [mental health] now and it’s not taboo anymore.

“It’s win-win something like this. If we can raise money for the NHS and for a mental health charity at the same time it’s an amazing thing.”

He promised his set would feature “club anthems” everyone was familiar with. “It’s going to be classic tunes that everyone knows,” he said.“Let’s not muck around. Don’t bore us, get to the chorus.

“I’m a big room DJ, I play club bangers, and that’s what it is and unapologetically. There’ll be nothing there you don’t know and, hopefully, you’ll have danced to one before and will dance again.

“The music will do the talking and I’ll read live shout-outs and I’ll sing over some songs. You can’t really overcomplicate it and it can’t be any more than what it is and everyone kind of understands that. It doesn’t really need a massive set up.

“We’re almost on a war footing and there isn’t time to be braggadocious and showy. It’s time for humility, time to celebrate what we have and count the blessings we do have, listen to the great music that has been made, enjoy it and think of a better future.”

Ofoedu has never worked with Mr Jaurigue but said: “We just know each other and see each other around — he’s a guy on the circuit. He’s a really good, uplifting, positive guy with a good heart. He’s all about lifting people’s spirits in everyday life.”

Megan Henwood, who grew up in Western Avenue, Henley, and attended Gillotts School, will perform a 30-minute set from her home in Oxford. She will perform songs from her 2015 album Head Heart Hand and 2017 album River.

“It’s obviously a really crazy different experience doing a gig in this way,” she said. “I would like to give the audience a few moments of calm and maybe take their minds off the craziness and chaos and help to remind us what’s important.”

Henwood said the Riverside Counselling Service is doing important work during the crisis.

She said: “I think they’re so vital. A lot of my music and experience in my career has involved issues with mental health and writing about that.

“I think at times like this, people’s suffering, especially things like anxiety, is going to increase a huge amount without any support next to them in person. The service is a really worthy cause and obviously the NHS is just incredible.”

Henwood asked everyone to donate if they feel they are in a position to support.

She said: “Donate and enjoy the festival. Recognise how it’s made you feel and maybe you could pay back by donating what you can. It’s a time when we all need to help each other and be as generous, kind and supportive as we can.”

Mr Jaurigue, 34, chose the event’s beneficiaries because of the strain the virus outbreak has placed on the health service and its staff. He is also concerned by how the Government's restrictions on people’s movements could be affecting their mental health.

He has experience in running events and manages his own agency called Eight Ray Music. It is based in Thame Side, Henley, and provides clients such as the Henley Festival and Amazon with live music for their events.

The businessman, who lives with his wife Gemma, 34, and their one-year-old boy Rocco in King’s Road, is looking forward to the festival but explained that some acts had still not been announced pending confirmation.

He said: “I think right now we live in crazy, crazy times. It’s a bit of a tough time for everybody and I want to bring happiness into people’s homes. We also need to raise more awareness of the NHS and how its staff are coping on the frontline. People are dying. It’s important we help mental health charities as well.”

Mr Jaurigue is pleased with the feedback about the event so far. “I’m pretty overwhelmed because I’m a creative guy and love to create and launch things,” he said. “Now I’m fired up to just deliver it. This is probably the most rewarding thing I have organised because I’m doing this for free and I want to help people and bring positivity back.”

Mr Jaurigue said that organising the festival is an ongoing process and his team is working to establish the speed of the acts’ internet connections to ensure viewers get the best experience.

“I’m grateful for everybody that’s taking part,” he said. “I have spoken to each person about the idea and all of them said ‘yes’ straight away because they want to help and think it’s a great way of supporting. All of them are super excited.”

He thanked his friends and business associates Ryan Irving for developing the festival website, Rob Poray for designing the logo and Henry McIntosh for the marketing strategy.

He also thanked his business coach David Haimes, colleague Louise Earl, Daniel Bond, of Bonds Estate Agent, and Tom Rowberry of Bluewing Media in London, which is managing the tech.

Mr Jaurigue said: “All the partners have given up their time for free. I have been on at them every hour of the day and I’m so grateful for their help. Without them I would not be able to launch this for the town.”

While the festival is free to view, Mr Jaurigue would like people to donate to the NHS and counselling service if they can. For more information, visit www.henleylockdownfest.com