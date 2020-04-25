Care group saves life of collapsed pensioner as council ‘too busy’ to help

A MAN from Henley who is caring for fellow residents during the coronavirus outbreak has warned that vulnerable people could die without their neighbours’ help.

Gary Boys, who runs a branch of the town’s Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group, says his team saved an elderly woman’s life after she collapsed at home and had no-one else to call an ambulance.

Social workers from Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for adult care, knew she was living alone and in poor health but were too busy to visit.

Instead Mr Boys and his volunteers, who cover River Terrace, Boathouse Reach and the northern half of Station Road, were calling round daily to ensure she was taking her medication as she suffers from dementia.

But the woman, who is in her early nineties, became increasingly unwell until Mr Boys, 49, found her sprawled on the floor of her flat on Easter Sunday and again the following afternoon.

He called an ambulance both times and paramedics revived her but wouldn’t take her to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, saying she would recover at home and they couldn’t admit anyone aged over 40 unless they were in immediate danger of dying.

A few days later, social workers finally agreed to start visiting after Mr Boys alerted Henley town and district councillor Kellie Hinton and town councillor Will Hamilton, who escalated his concerns to managers at the county council.

They also asked for her to be assessed at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley but were told it was trying to keep spare capacity in case it faces a sudden wave of coronavirus patients.

Mr Boys, who lives in River Terrace and works as both a DJ and a sales recruiter, believes the woman would have died if she was left alone. He fears public services have been overwhelmed by the crisis and ordinary people are having to plug the gaps.

Mr Boys said: “At first she was feeling depressed so I was spending time on the phone with her to offer some comfort. Her husband is usually her carer but he was in hospital and her children are self-isolating in another part of the country.

“At first she just asked for groceries but she was increasingly forgetting things and eventually reached the stage where she needed serious care. She had a pain in her back and couldn’t get out of the house so I ended up going round to make sure she was taking her meds.

“I then took a call from social services, who knew I’d been in contact with her and explained that they were too busy to go out themselves, so I carried on visiting and brought a female volunteer to help with personal tasks and cleaning.

“She couldn’t move when I found her collapsed and both times the medics said exactly the same thing. They’re under a strict directive to prioritise cases and the simplest way to do that is by age, which is pretty chilling as I’m over 40 too.”

Mr Boys made an appeal on social media and more volunteers agreed to help the woman but it was clear this wasn’t enough.

He said: “By then I was utterly exhausted and also shocked at how somebody could just be left in that condition.

“The woman couldn’t even feed herself and I didn’t want her to spend another night on her own so I contacted Kellie and Will and a care package was put in place. I was so thankful because we were all worried she was going to die.

“If this group hadn’t been set up and she hadn’t made contact, nobody would have known.”

Mr Boys says many elderly people are struggling physically and emotionally.

He said: “The thousands of deaths caused by the virus is a tragedy but we’re going to lose a lot of additional lives indirectly. How many pensioners aren’t getting the help they need because they’re not on the authorities’ radar?

“One of their biggest challenges is loneliness. They miss services like the Henley 60+ Social Club, which allow them to speak to other people their own age. Staying in touch with your own generation is really important — I even know people in their nineties who don’t relate to others in their seventies as they’re ‘too young’.

“Most older people don’t have access to broadband or the mobile apps we take for granted, like WhatsApp. The vast majority only have a landline phone and get all their information about the outside world from the radio so I always tell them a bit more about what’s going on.

“It’s incredible listening to their stories about how this compares to the Second World War. They say that was easy by comparison because everyday life went on, albeit with interruptions when the sirens went off, and at least you knew what you were up against. This time you can’t see the enemy and can’t even leave your home.

“However, I’m massively inspired by their will to live and get through this. It’s that real old-fashioned British spirit. They love their cooking and their baking, which is why it’s so important that things like the Thursday market keep going for as long as possible.”

Cllr Hinton, who sits on the aid scheme’s steering group, said: “I don’t want to blame anyone for this incident as there isn’t a single public service which isn’t doing the best it can. The social workers may not have reached her but they were out all weekend looking after other people. It all worked out in the end because people came together to help.”

Mr Boys began looking for ways to help when the lockdown started as both his sources of income had dried up. He was inspired by the memory of his former partner Claire Peacock, a child protection worker for Buckinghamshire County Council who suddenly collapsed and died in 2014. He initially considered volunteering for the Samaritans in Reading but decided to help closer to home when he learned that the aid group was looking for neighbourhood leaders.

Mr Boys circulated his contact details on leaflets to every household, including the flats off Station Road, which have a large number of elderly residents, and had his first call within minutes. He has since set up a WhatsApp group to co-ordinate requests for help and assign them to others who are supporting him.

He frequently cycles into the town centre to pick up shopping and prescriptions but says emotional support is just as important so he keeps a list of the 26 most vulnerable residents, who are aged between 76 and 95, and calls them several times a week.

Mr Boys said: “Work was totally dead so I liked the idea of taking on a few streets and helping other people. I pick up things like fruit and vegetables from the market for them and they still want their copy of the Henley Standard to read about what’s happening in the community. On some days I might get 12 requests, which is too much to do on my own but others who are available can share the load.

“We’re working more effectively as we get to know who the first aiders are, who has experience of working with vulnerable people and so on. It’s good to have specialists to draw on because it’s clear that public services are massively overstretched.”

Mr Boys, who performs as DJ One Deck, has started broadcasting DJ sets online to boost people’s spirits. He also stages a short weekly performance from his front room on Thursday evenings, before he and his neighbours clap for NHS workers at 8pm.

He said: “It’s gone down really well and the number of views is going up week on week as word gets out. It’s aimed at all tastes and ages and I keep everything uplifting, both in terms of the music and the lyrics — I suppose you’ve got to at a time like this.”

A spokeswoman for Oxfordshire County Council said the authority couldn’t comment on individual cases but was doing everything it could to protect the elderly and vulnerable.

Its adult social care team is responsible for more than 6,000 people and uses digital technologies to support and assess people’s needs remotely.

The spokeswoman said: “We tailor our methods to the individual’s ability to use technology or take phone calls and visits are still taking place where urgent and essential, using appropriate personal protective equipment to keep people safe.”

The Henley Mutual Aid Group says volunteers are not expected to go to the same lengths as Mr Boys as it has qualified carers who can step in during an emergency.