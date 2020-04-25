Last chance for Charlie as scan shows cancer spread

THE family of a boy fighting cancer for a third time are hoping to take him to America for a clinical trial after a scan revealed the disease had spread.

Charlie Ilsley, 13, of Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green, has been given just months to live after chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment failed to work and has now been stopped.

But his mother Toni and father Mark have refused to give up hope and are hoping he will be accepted for a trial at St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, which specialises in treatment of cancers.

Mrs Ilsley said: “If Charlie dies in Memphis with me and Mark then he’ll have died trying — this is what we have to do. This is life or death we’re talking about. Going over to America is an experiment and this drug has never been used on medulloblastoma before.

“I’m just not going to give up. I want to try everything I can for him as long as he’s well and it’s not going to cause him distress.”

Charlie, who currently doesn’t have any symptoms, was given the all-clear for the second time in August after undergoing specialist radiation treatment in Turkey which his family had to raise the money to pay for.

The disease returned after a lumbar puncture showed cancer cells in his spinal fluid and a scan last month showed the disease prominently in his spine and in new areas.

Mrs Ilsley said her son had the scan on March 11 at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford but that she didn’t want to know the results until she returned from a holiday to Center Parcs with Charlie and his friend Toby King.

But when they returned she was given the devastating news by her son’s consultant, Dr Shaun Wilson.

“I could tell by his voice,” she said. “He said ‘I don’t know how to tell you this, but the scan’s worse’. There’s a bright white line that runs up his spine and that’s got bigger and a couple of new patches. They are 100 per cent sure it’s disease.”

Mrs Ilsley was told Charlie had months to live. The first thing she did was phone her husband and their children, Jess and Ollie, and they had a cry in the garden.

Mrs Ilsley added: “If your kid gets run over they are dead and you get to grieve but how can you do that when they say he’s dying and he’s upstairs playing on his PlayStation right as rain? I’m living in both worlds.”

Charlie, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour five years ago last week, had been receiving the drug etoposide through a reservoir inserted under his scalp in January and topotecan at a Harley Street clinic in London but these treatments, along with immunotherapy in Germany, have now ceased.

Mrs Ilsley said: “I started looking for clinical trials. All the trials in this country have stopped because of covid-19. There are about 18 in America and I narrowed it down to one. I phoned Charlie’s consultant and asked him to send his scan and all the information over to them because I want to go and try.

“I said there was no possibility that if Charlie had any symptoms or was unwell that I would drag him across the other side of the world. The only reason I’m going is because he’s so well.”

Mrs Ilsley said the trial would involve giving her son chemotherapy drugs used for multiple myeloma via his reservoir.

She said: “There’s a possibility it might do some good. Because it’s through his reservoir there’s no real side effects, it’s in and out. The doctor in America is waiting for the scan to come over. If he’s accepted, it might be that we’re going in a couple of weeks.”

The trial is free and Mrs Ilsley said the family had enough money for their flights and accommodation but she is appealing for help in making the journey with many flights cancelled because of coronavirus.

“As long as this doctor accepts us I will get there, even if I have to go by bloody boat,” she said. “More than two years ago I was I told Charlie was going to die in a few weeks and the treatment in Turkey gave him another two years. I hope that it will go away completely but if this gives us another two years, I would be happy with that as well.”

Mrs Ilsley has chosen not to tell her son how serious his illness has become. The family are currently self-isolating because of coronavirus. Charlie has been baking cakes, relaxing in an outdoor inflatable hot tub and playing with his new puppy, Ernie, a shih tzu bichon frise cross.

Mrs Ilsley added: “Everyday I wake up and say to Charlie ‘how do you feel?’ He probably thinks ‘why is she asking me that every day?’ but I’m looking for symptoms all the time and he hasn’t got any.”

Charlie has been fighting cancer since 2015 when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour and another on his spine. He underwent a 10-hour operation and had 31 sessions of radiotherapy followed by chemotherapy before being given the all-clear in March 2016.

Then in spring 2018 two tumours on his spine were discovered. He was taken to Turkey for CyberKnife radiotherapy treatment and was given the all-clear for a second time last August but in November his parents were told the cancer had returned.

If you can help Mrs Ilsley with her flights, call her on 07845 908589.