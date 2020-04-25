3D printers create new visor design for NHS

A 3D printing company in

Henley is helping to manufacture hundreds of visors for frontline healthcare workers.

Rennd, which is based at the Newtown industrial estate, off Reading Road, is making about 200 masks a week and created the master design on which a further 250,000 integrated masks and visors were based.

The prototype manufacturing specialist, which was founded by John Savage in 2014, has also helped Abingdon School by making parts of visors free of charge to pass on to the NHS.

Mr Savage, 33, who lives in King’s Close, Henley, said his firm is a sub-contractor using its 3D printers, laser cutters and computer numerical control machines to produce elements of personal protective equipment.

The company still has some work and Mr Savage has not furloughed his three staff, but said he wanted to utilise the equipment to help healthcare workers.

He explained: “We do a lot of contract 3D printing through a third party. They are reaching out to their manufacturing partners to manufacturer personal protective equipment in line with what our equipment is able to produce.

“We print out the frame for the face visor and we laser cut the face shield itself and assemble it, sterilise it and bag it up.”

Mr Savage said what they produce is then distributed for them to NHS trusts in the UK, to Europe and the world.

He said his company was currently making about 200 masks a week but had the capacity to produce 900 every five days if required. He added: “We have done a lot of work free of charge and basically covering our costs. We do have to utilise our equipment for client-based projects as well.”

The company was also involved in the creation of a new style of integrated face mask and visor, again as a sub-contractor.

Mr Savage said: “We manufactured the ‘tool’, as it’s known, which is the metal form of what the face mask and visor will look like. We were provided with a 3D model with what they (the client) had envisaged and we used that 3D data to make the tool.

“We started with a billet of aluminium and we CNC machined it. That’s a robotic tool that physically cuts the aluminium away leaving the frame of the mask.”

This was then sent to vacuum formers to create 250,000 masks.

Mr Savage said: “Basically we made the master tool that all the masks are formed around.”

The company was also approached by Abingdon School to laser cut the straps and framework for 1,000 visors from polypropylene.

The school’s design and technology department have been producing PPE visors for GPs and healthcare workers in the area.

Mr Savage added: “Based on those designs we were approached by Deputy Mayor of Henley, David Eggleton, who asked if we would quote to produce some visors for Henley Town Council, about 100.”

Mr Savage said his company did all of its manufacturing in-house.

“It’s important to me that I don’t furlough my staff,” he said. “We have got the equipment and the experience and we know we can do a good job of it and it’s a time of national crisis.

“We know how to get things done very efficiently and quickly and we know there’s a lot of people banding together to do this kind of stuff.

“All these countries are looking after themselves and we need to be doing the same and tapping into our local manufacturing network and we want to be part of that.

“At a time like this when, realistically, we’re low on our contract work, it’s certainly the right thing to do.”