Village joins clap for carers

RESIDENTS in Shiplake joined millions of people in the fifth nationwide applause for NHS staff and carers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Clap for our Carers tribute to doctors, nurses and other key workers took place at 8pm on Thursday last week (April 23) and will continue at the same time every week until the crisis ends.

Kevin and Kate Hannah stood outside their pub, the Baskerville, in Station Road and applauded with their children Charlie, nine, and Esme, five.

Mr Hannah, the landlord, said the family had taken part every week and were glad to do it again.

“I think the first time was really emotional,” he said. “You could hear it across each street. It’s really uplifting and all about community spirit. Everybody is going through a tough time at the moment.”

His wife added: “I think they’re heroes [NHS and care workers]. They’re risking their lives and the lives of their families to save ours.”

Charlie said: “We’re clapping for the NHS for risking their lives for other lives.”

The family insisted their spirits had not been dampened since the lockdown began.

Mr Hannah said: “It’s been lovely to have a bit more time as a family. Running a pub takes 100 per cent of your time. This has just been a very expensive holiday.”

Michael Lines, 64, was joined by his wife Susan, 66, outside their home in Northfield Avenue.

They have also taken part in the applause each week and will continue until the crisis abates.

Mr Lines said: “We normally go out with our saucepans but we weren’t organised tonight. It’s been great every week and the noise has been really good. People have been out every time.”

His wife added: “We’re not just doing this for the NHS but for all key workers. It’s a very simple way of saying ‘thank you’. It means a lot to them. We’re just happy it’s only the two of us and there are no children in the house.”

The couple are limiting the number of trips they make outside so it is less likely they contract the virus.

Mr Lines said: “Sue [Susan] hasn’t been out beyond the front gate for the last four weeks. She’s quite scared about coming into contact with anybody.”

The only time Mr Lines leaves their house is when he goes shopping for the pair or his deaf mother Mary, 91.

She lives about 40 minutes away in Ashtead, Surrey, and does not leave her home.

Mr Lines praised the health service and all its staff for their hard work during the crisis.

He said: “I think it’s brilliant. They’re doing a phenomenal job. I think they appreciate the outpouring of good will from everybody.

“I hope the Government will take note of it and there’s a reorganisation of who gets what and we start paying health professionals, teachers and other key workers properly.”

Meanwhile, Prince William was joined by his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to lead the nation’s applause in footage that followed a sketch where he spoke to actor Stephen Fry in a BBC charity special called The Big Night In.

More than £27million was donated during the three-hour event and the government has promised to double the total.